US trade war could hurt Indiana more than other states

(WISH) – Indiana could be hurt more than other states if the United States gets into a trade war, Jane King at the Nasdaq reports.

One economist said Indiana could be one of the biggest losing states if the U.S. gets involved in a trade war.

Gregory Daco at Oxford Economics said a renegotiation or repeal of NAFTA could especially hurt the Hoosier state.

President Trump is expected to be meeting with the presidents of Mexico and Canada this week.

