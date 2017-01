Not all home problems can be seen with the naked eye and to ensure your family’s safety in your home, sometimes it’s better to call on the experts. Chris Kaiser, General Manager for TA Kaiser, explains the importance of checking your heat exchanger yearly and teaches us how the pros check for carbon monoxide and overheating due to dirty filters.

To learn more, visit www.takaiser.com/Indianapolis.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TA KAISER

