What’s new on Netflix for February

(WISH) — The chilly temperatures outside tend to be conducive to one thing: binge watching shows.
New titles headed to Netflix next month include “Finding Dory,” “Magic Mike,” “Twilight,” and “Superbad.”
A complete list of titles coming and going from the streaming service is available below.
New on Netflix in February:
February 1
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Balto (1995)
Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)
Contact (1997)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)
Eleven P.M. (1928)
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
Gun Runners (2015)
Hell-Bound Train (1930)
Highly Strung (2015)
Hot Biskits (1931)
I Am Sun Mu (2016)
Invincible (2006)
Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)
Magic Mike (2012)
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)
Mother with a Gun (2016)
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Project X (1987)
Silver Streak (1976)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)
The Five Heartbeats (1995)
The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
The Girl from Chicago (1932)
The Longest Day (1962)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Twilight (2008)
Women in Gold
February 2
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Frequency: Season 1
February 3
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado
Imperial Dreams
Santa Clarita Diet
February 4
Superbad (2007)
February 5
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)
Los herederos (2015)
February 6
Girls Lost (2015)
Me, Myself and Her (2015)
February 7
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special
February 8
Tiempos Felices (2014)
Girl Asleep (2015)
February 10
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road
February 11
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
Stronger Than The World
February 12
Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)
February 13
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)
February 14
Girlfriend’s Day
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble
King Cobra (2016)
Project Mc 2: Part 4
White Nights
February 15
Aram, Aram (2015)
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
Fire Song (2015)
February 16
Milk (2008)
Sundown (2016)
February 17
Chef’s Table: Season 3
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4
Kill Ratio (2016)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2
February 19
Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)
Growing Up Wild (2016)
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)
February 23
Sausage Party (2016)
February 24
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore
Legend Quest: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1
February 26
Night Will Fall (2016)
February 27
Brazilian Western (2013)
February 28
Be Here Now (2015)
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes
Leaving Netflix in February
February 1
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Kite Runner
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
February 7
Justin Bieber’s Believe
February 12
Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5
February 13
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
February 15
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
February 16
Santa Claws
Somewhere
February 17
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
February 19
Problem Child: Leslie Jones
February 28
Clueless