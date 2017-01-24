Woman accused of child neglect; found passed out with pills in parking lot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette woman is in the Tippecanoe County Jail Tuesday, accused of neglecting her child.

Crystal Parker, 25, faces preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a controlled substance and reckless possession of paraphernalia.

Lafayette police said officers and medics were called to the WIC Office on Tippecanoe Street Monday afternoon. When they arrived, officers said they found Parker passed out in the parking lot with pills scattered around her.

Police said she had left her child inside to go smoke a cigarette outside.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...