2 Meijer store openings bring 600 jobs to Indy area

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roughly 600 new jobs are coming to the Indianapolis area this spring as Meijer plans to open two Supercenters.

In a release Wednesday morning, the retailer announced it aims to fill 300 positions at each of two stores — one in McCordsville, the other in Franklin.

The positions available include clerks, cake decorators, customer service associates, cashiers, receiving associates and meat cutters, in addition to other opportunities. According to the release, Meijer team members can expect weekly pay, team member discounts and flexible schedules, as well as access to health care and 401K options.

Leaders at Meijer intend to screen applicants within the new few weeks, eventually conducting face-to-face interviews with selected candidates.

If you’re interested in applying for a position at one of the new stores, click here, and enter McCordsville or Franklin in the location search field to start your application process.

