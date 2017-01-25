9 evacuated following warehouse fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nine employees of Mahoney Environmental had to be evacuated after a fire broke out inside the building early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Producers Lane.

Employees told officials of the Indianapolis Fire Department the believe the fire is a result of an overheated pipe inside the building. It isn’t clear what caused the pipe to become overheated.

The fire was under control in under an hour.

One firefighter suffered a laceration to his face from falling debris. He was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Damages from the fire are estimated to be at $150,000.

