ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – Police have set a perimeter around a home in Anderson, working to get people of interest to surrender.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers are outside a home in the 2200 block of Halford Street communicating over a PA system. Police said if that tactic fails, then the SWAT team will be deployed to the area.

The suspects are wanted on felony crimes in Anderson.

This is a developing story. Check back at WISHTV.com for updates.

