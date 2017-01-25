Boone County deputies find dead dog inside tote

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office found a tote on the side of the road with a dead dog inside it.

According to a release, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call a tote with the lid duct taped shut had a dead dog inside it on Mount Zion Road in Lebanon. The caller said they tried to call the Boone County Highway Department but did not get an answer.

After the call, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center reached out to the Boone County Highway Department to remove the bag.

After investigation by Boone County Deputies, they found the animal was hit by a vehicle. Investigating deputies said the dog was shot most likely to euthanize the dog.

Authorities are not sure who euthanized the dog.

Investigators are working with the Boone County Humane Society to find a chip reader to hopefully find the owner.

The dog will be buried at an undisclosed location Wednesday.

Sheriff Mike Nielsen with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office offered options for those with questions about your pet(s).

“If you are not able to bury your pet, or a stray, contact a local vet for cremation. If you are unable to provide funds for that option, contact the Humane Society of Boone County for other options. They are familiar with alternate routes to help the public in time of need.”

