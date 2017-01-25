Contestants announced for Dancing with the Hendricks County Stars event

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Contestants were announced for Dancing with the Hendricks County Stars 2017 event including WISH-TV reporter Nina Criscuolo.

The competition, which benefits the Hendricks County Historical Museum, will take place April 29. Staff members at the Arthur Murray Dance Center in Avon will accompany the contestants as their partners for the event. The pairs will work together through a series of lessons on choreography and technique.

Those competing this year are:

Yvonne Culpepper, COO Hendricks Regional Health

Dennis Dawes, retired after serving 40 years as CEO Hendricks Regional Health

Yao-Hsin Dawes, Bible Study Fellowship Children’s Leader

Bill Franklin, owner, Courthouse Grounds

Reverend Father Michael C. Fritsch, pastor, Mary Queen of Peace

Eric Hessel, Hendricks Community Foundation

Jill Lees, captain, Plainfield Police Department

Ed Martin, retired CEO Wabash Valley Power Association

Faith Toole, writer for Hendricks County ICON

Tracy Whetstone, Visit Hendricks County.

A kick-off event was held Jan. 20 at the Aurthur Murray Dance Center where contestants had the opportunity to meet one another and the professional dance partners.

“The kick-off event was a terrific start to the Dancing with the Hendricks County Stars 2017 season. The staff and dancers are excited and energized to make this the best Dancing with the Hendricks County Stars ever,” said Mark Adang, manager of Arthur Murray.

Dancing with the Hendricks County Stars will take place at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds. Tickets are available for purchase on March 1 and include dinner and the show. A silent auction will take place before the competition. If you would like to donate an item for the silent auction contact Deanna Hindsley at dkhindsley@gmail.com.

