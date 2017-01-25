Dead dog found in a tote on the side of the road in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A disturbing discovery was made in Boone County after someone said they found a dead dog stuffed in a tote on the side of the road.

It happened Tuesday around 2:20 p.m. on Mount Zion Road in Lebanon.

“It’s sitting on the side of the road and you could tell there was tire rust there like somebody stopped and put the poor thing there,” said the woman in the call to dispatch.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the illegal dumping of the animal and found the dog had injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

“There’s no way that this was animal abuse,” said Sheriff Mike Nielsen. “It (is clear) the dog was struck by some type of a vehicle. Of course we don’t know what that vehicle was.”

Deputies said the dog had severe road rash and broken bones. They also found a gunshot wound, but deputies believe someone euthanized the dog and nothing more.

“I can tell you after looking and examining the dog, if I was to come up on that scene and saw the dog in that condition that the dog was in I too would probably chose to euthanize the dog so it doesn’t have to go through the pain and suffering,” Sheriff Nielsen said.

After looking into the case, the sheriff said he didn’t find anything criminal about what happened.

“This is not a criminal investigation; at maximum what you’re looking at is illegal dumping which is an infraction in the state of Indiana,” Sheriff Nielsen said.

The sheriff said he also got the Humane Society for Boone County involved.

“We have a great partnership with them and I can tell you they agree that this was definitely a dog that had been struck by a vehicle,” he said.

The sheriff is asking residents to give them a call if you find any dogs or domestic animals on the side of the road. He said if you can’t give it a proper burial there are resources available to help.

