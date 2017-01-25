Hundreds gather to get more investments in Pre-K

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of supporters gathered at the Indiana State House to convince lawmakers to invest more money to help families pay for Pre-K.

A number of advocates spokes, as well as top Indiana lawmakers, including house speaker Brian Bosma.

The rally was organized by a group called All IN 4 Pre-K.

Members say right now there are 27,000 low income 4-year-olds in Indiana who aren’t enrolled in Pre-K.

The state started a pilot program, and plans to invest $50 million this year to expand it.

Lawmakers say the $50 million dollar investment will put 7,000 Hoosier kids in Pre-K.

Right now, Indiana currently spends $12 million dollars to help low-income families use Pre-K.

