IFD responds to smoking phone charger at North Central HS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students at a Washington Township high school put their fire safety skills to use after a student’s phone charger overheated.

It happened Wednesday morning at North Central High School.

According to the school, a phone charger overheated and smoldered from inside a student’s backpack. The school followed safety protocols, and the Indianapolis Fire Department responded, checking affected areas and ensuring air quality before allowing students to return to class.

North Central’s principal, Evans Branigan III, expressed gratitude and pride regarding to school incident. “I am very thankful that no one was injured during this incident at North Central this morning. I am equally proud of our students and staff for remaining calm and acting quickly during an emergency,” said Branigan.

The classroom where the charger overheated is closed for professional cleaning at this time.

Representatives from North Central say the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

