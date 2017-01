INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis is getting more police officers. It is Swearing-In Day for the new Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department class.

The ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the city-county building.

The department’s new Chief Bryan Roach, will join Mayor Hogsett for announcement of IMPD Command Staff and an official swearing-in ceremony.

24-Hour News 8 will be LIVE at the ceremony at noon. You can watch the ceremony on WISHTV.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...