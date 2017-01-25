Indianapolis Home Show welcomes DIY blogger Angela Lerew

She’s “dishing” on affordable interior design, creating “Unexpected Elegance.” DIY blogger Angela Lerew wants you to know it doesn’t have to cost a lot to have the home you love. All you need is a little bit of improvisation. The best part? You can catch her at this year’s Indianapolis Home Show!

About Angela Lerew: Angela is a home decor and DIY blogger who loves to create welcoming and inspiring spaces. She has been featured on Elle Decor, Apartment Therapy, Good Housekeeping and HGTV.com. She shares do-it-yourself tutorials and simple ideas to transform your home. Her motto is, it doesn’t have to cost a lot to have the home you love.

You can find out more about Angela on her blog: www.UnexpectedElegance.com

DIY Blogger Angela Lerew Brings Improvisation to Home Decor

Angela dishes on affordable interior design, creating “Unexpected Elegance”

Her innovative, do-it-yourself tutorials have been featured on “Elle Décor,” “Apartment Therapy,” “Good Housekeeping” and HGTV.com.

Lerew developed a passion for interior design at a young age and never lost sight of it. In college, she spent two summers abroad in Europe. It didn’t take long for her to be wooed by the history and architecture of the places she visited.

Those trips were part of the inspiration that pushed Angela to pursue her dreams and accomplish her goals.

After graduating from Texas A&M, Angela married her best friend, Scott. They lived in Texas and Pennsylvania for a while, and then in 2008, a job opportunity brought the couple to Indianapolis. They have two lovely daughters.

A lack of finances can restrict the flow of ideas for many designers. Angela believes the opposite. Financial restrictions necessitate improvisation, and improvisation often leads to the best ideas. Just ask Scott.

Angela hopes she can inspire Home Show attendees to find new ways of using unique items to make your home something you are proud to share!

Angela gives you simple ideas to transform your home when she appears on stage at the Home Show on Wednesday, Jan.25 and Thursday, Jan. 26. And don’t miss the all-new Designer Room Showcase this year at the Home Show. Come to the South Pavilion, right across from the Unilock Outdoor Living Stage, for a look at their looks!

The Indianapolis Home Show is open Fridays, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturdays, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sundays, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Monday-Thursday, Jan. 23-26, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 317.705.8719 or visit the Indianapolis Home Show website at www.IndianapolisHomeShow.com. Make sure to go online and save!

Use Promo Code:“WISH” for $3 box office price of $14 tickets!

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANAPOLIS HOME SHOW

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...