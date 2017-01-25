Lengthy closures planned for I-65 bridge construction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana’s Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced a multi-million dollar construction project scheduled to begin in March 2017 on the south side of Indianapolis.

The department has contracted with Superior Construction to replace the six I-65 bridges over I-465.

It announced that drivers should prepare for 150-day closures of the eastbound I-465 loop ramp to northbound I-65, the southbound I-65 ramp to eastbound I-465 and the northbound I-65 ramp to westbound I-465.

INDOT awarded the construction company a $19.6 contract to rebuild the bridges that were originally constructed in 1963.

Work was scheduled to begin in March and completed before the end of 2017.

Drivers were encouraged to follow updates via INDOT’s social media pages.

