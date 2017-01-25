Man admits to robbing bank so he wouldn’t have to go home to his wife

KANSAS CITY, KS (WCMH) – A man who robbed a Kansas City bank to get away from his wife has pleaded guilty to federal robbery charges.

When 70-year-old Lawrence John Ripple robbed a Kansas City bank in September of 2016, he told authorities that he would rather go to jail than go back home to his wife.

He followed through with that sentiment when he appeared in court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty without a prior agreement with prosecutors, the Kansas City Star reported.

Prosecutors and his attorneys will now argue about what sentence is appropriate.

Ripple walked into a local bank passed a note to a teller. The note said that he had a gun and was demanding money.

Instead of running from the scene, Ripple proceeded to sit in the bank lobby and alerted authorities that he was the perpetrator once they arrived.

“I have never heard of someone who would rather come to jail and commit a crime so they don’t have to go home and be with their family, that’s never happened,” said Lt. Kelli Bailiff of the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department.

Ripple’s wife accompanied him to the court hearing.

