Police: Suspect in custody after armed robbery, officer involved shooting

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — An investigation is underway after an armed robbery involving a police action shooting in Elwood.

It happened Wednesday morning at the Low Cost Prescriptions pharmacy located in the 500 block of South Anderson Street.

Police say they now believe two suspects were involved in the robbery. During the events surrounding the robbery, an Elwood police officer fired his weapon, striking one of the suspects. The struck suspect is now in custody.

Both the Indiana State Police and the Elwood Police Department are investigating the robbery.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be leading the investigation into the police action shooting events.

