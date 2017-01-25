Planned Parenthood president, CEO announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky President (PPINK) and CEO announced she is retiring at the end of the fiscal year.

According to a release, Betty Cockrum announced her retirement Wednesday morning.

“I knew when I signed up to lead PPINK nearly fifteen years ago this would be my last significant tour of duty. Words cannot express what an extraordinary experience it’s been. It is truly an amazing organization,” stated Cockrum. “I now have just over five months to give our great mission all I have to give and I have every intention of doing just that.”

Her last day with the organization will be June 30.

