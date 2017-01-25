Prosecutors: Johnson Co. domestic terrorism suspect researched judge’s home

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The man accused of plotting a domestic terrorism act last year had researched the home address of a judge later assigned to his case, officials said Wednesday.

Judge Cynthia Emkes withdrew from the case after Greenwood police discovered Christopher Byrne had researched her home address in the days before he was arrested. He had looked up the address on Google Maps on his phone, prosecutors say.

Byrne was taken into custody last August after police said he had a rifle, scope, ammunition, gun silencer and ingredients for a bleach bomb in his car.

Detectives believed Byrne was planning some kind of terrorism plot that could have been aimed at mall shoppers or law enforcement. Byrne claimed to be a sovereign national with ill feelings toward police and government, police said.

Prosecutors are asking for a new judge to be appointed in the case.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...