INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man recently found guilty of killing someone 15 years ago will be sentenced Wednesday.

Robin Johnson will be sentenced for the murder of James Buntin.

Police found Buntin beaten and strangled to death in his Indianapolis home in 2002.

Johnson was arrested then, but released due to lack of evidence.

New DNA samples led investigators back to Johnson.

Johnson surrendered in California in December.

