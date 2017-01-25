Seymour man sentenced to 28 years for production of child pornography

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Seymour man was sentenced in federal court for production of child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, Robert Jenkins, 50, was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

“Protecting innocent children from adult predators remains one of the highest priorities in this office,” said United State Attorney Josh Minkler. “Those who abuse our most vulnerable victims will be held strictly accountable.”

The victim’s mother found five sexually explicit images of her 9-year-old daughter on Jenkin’s cell phone in March 2015. The photos appear to have been taken in Jenkin’s home.

After the mother found the photos, she took the phone to the Seymour Police Department and reported the incident.

Jenkins must serve 10 years of supervised release after serving his term in prison.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...