The international flavors of Devour Indy

Devour Indy is here! Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger explains what’s in store.

Experience Indy’s city wide dining experience, Devour Indy, from Monday, Jan. 23 – Sunday, Feb. 5 at more than 200 restaurants offering three-course, value-priced menus. Search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side of town (downtown, east, midtown, north, south or west) or cuisine type. To take advantage of these special meal deals, simply determine which restaurant you would like to visit, make reservations if needed and Devour Indy!

To learn more, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...