Wanted Fort Wayne man captured after chase in Ohio

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase Tuesday in Defiance County, Ohio that began when officers tried to pull him over to serve an active warrant.

The chase began at approximately 3 p.m when Zavion Bailey of Fort Wayne was spotted by officers conducting an undercover operation in the city of Defiance, according to a news release issued by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department.

When police tried to pull Bailey over, he drove off, at one point going south in the northbound lanes of a major thoroughfare. Police said he eventually drove into a farm field where he took off on foot.

Later that evening, just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shed being broken into in the 7000 block of Steever Road. Officers determined that a bicycle had been stolen and a short time later they found the bike at a home on State Route 66. They noticed that a nearby residence had been broken into and inside they found Bailey and took him into custody.

Bailey is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on a bench warrant and a probation violation. The Defiance County prosecutor’s office will present a grand jury with evidence of felony fleeing and eluding, criminal damaging and two counts of breaking and entering as well as theft.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...