17-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A teenager has been charged with murder in the deadly stabbing of a 23-year-old woman.
Lesley Mena, 17, has been charged as an adult for the murder of Mireya Arciga.
The stabbing happened near the 2600 block of East Riverside Drive around 3:30 a.m on Jan. 23.
Witnesses told police Mena and the victim started fighting at a club because of jealousy issues of the victim’s boyfriend. The witness said the fight moved to a park just west of Riverside Drive.
Investigators say Mena took out a knife and attacked Arciga
The victim, Arciga, was transported to the hospital but died from sharp force trauma injures shortly after at the hospital.
Arciga was a mother of three.