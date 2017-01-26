23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour returning to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 23rd annual Chevrolet Performance and driven by Continental Tire HOT ROD Power Tour is coming to Indianapolis. This year’s tour returns with new features for fans worldwide.

The HOT ROD Power Tour will be going seven days in seven cities with more than 6,000 vehicles and more than 100,000 spectators.

“The tour welcomes all makes and models of hot rods, street rods, custom trucks, muscle cars, and performance machines of every vintage and nameplate,” a release said.

This year’s event expects more than 3,500 “Long Haulers” (those who travel from start to finish) and more than 2,100 long-haul vehicles.

“HOT ROD Power Tour is the ultimate enthusiast experience,” said HOT ROD Editor-in-Chief Evan Perkins. “It is the ultimate amalgamation of vehicle brands, styles, and eras; one week of non-stop gearhead glory on some of the coolest roads the country has to offer.”

The tour is from June 10 – June 16 in the following cities:

Sunday, June 11: Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa

Monday, June 12: Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa

Tuesday, June 13: University of Illinois (State Farm Center) in Champaign, Illinois

Wednesday, June 14: Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois

Thursday, June 15: Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, Indiana

FINALE EVENT on Friday, June 16: Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport in Bowling Green, Kentucky

At each location there will be mobile display rigs from more than 50 performance manufacturers. There will be also be opportunities to view the latest innovations and to get advice from experts.

The main stage features:

Entertainment

Celebrities

Games

Dozens of giveaways

Select locations will have Drag Strip Fun Runs and Autocross action.

Participants may register a vehicle for just one day, two days, or the entire event. Vehicle registration is open to any year, make, or model.

Pre-registration is available through June 1.

The pricing includes:

Multi-day pre-registration: $119

Multi-day pre-registration: On-site registration – $150

Pre-registration Includes vehicle entry at all venues, two credentials, one goody bag, Motor Trend OnDemand for 2 months, and a free Hot Rod magazine T-shirt.

The event will be in Indianapolis on Thursday, June 15.

Click here for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...