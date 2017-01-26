4 arrested in connection to drug trafficking at Marion Co. Jail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Five people have been arrested in connection to drug trafficking at the Marion County Jail.

The arrests took place Thursday, following an investigation into a Jan. 11 drug trafficking incident.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy received a tip that an interior window in Marion County Jail 2 had been tampered with. A search of the jail cell uncovered two green bundles weighing four ounces and believed to be a synthetic form of marijuana, a half a gram of cocaine and cigarettes.

As a result of the search and investigation, 28-year-old Timothy Logan and Lamanda Skates,25, was both arrested and face preliminary drug related charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Lamanda Skates.

Three inmates, 40-year-old Troy Logan, Thomas Cox, 30, and Lamar Bigsbee, all face additional preliminary drug charges.

