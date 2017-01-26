Annual blood drive honors fallen officer’s legacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A fallen Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer’s life and legacy would be honored Thursday during a blood drive on the sixth anniversary of his death.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office held its annual David Moore Memorial Blood Drive to support Indiana Blood Center.

“Every time we lose a public safety officer, we make the vow that we shall never forget. For us, this is one significant way to give meaning to that to not only honor the memory of those officers who lost their lives but to also serve a particular, important function here in the community,” Prosecutor Terry Curry said.

Units were scheduled to be collected from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 251 East Ohio Street in Indianapolis in memory of Moore who was shot in the line of duty on Jan. 23, 2011. Moore died three days later.

Each year, the drive has been one of the largest days of collection for Indiana Blood Center.

“Blood donors reflect the very best of our society. Total strangers who voluntarily make lifesaving donations to help people they will never meet. Maybe a neighbor, but more often a total stranger,” Andrea Fagan with Indiana Blood Center said.

The organization explained supplies reached dangerously low levels following the holiday season making the drive even more important.

