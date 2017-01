INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Your tap water may taste and smell different beginning Friday.

Citizens Energy Group will be temporarily changing the disinfectant used in the water. The kind of chlorine used will be changed from chloramine to free chlorine.

Citizens Energy Group says the move is a preventive measure in order help ensure quality drinking water. They said the tap is still safe to drink, meeting all regulatory requirements.

The change will last until March.

