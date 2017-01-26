Congressman sends letter to retailer after they deny fraternity’s purchase

BLOOMINGTON,Ind. (WISH) – An Indiana University fraternity purchased more than four thousand lawn chairs with the hope of reselling them for a good cause.

The fraternity purchased the chairs off of Menards website for a penny a piece. However, the company said the price was the result of a computer glitch and denied the sale.

Indiana Congressman Jim Banks, who is an IU graduate and a former member of the Delta Chi Fraternity, sent the retailer a letter Thursday.

Banks was pleading with Menards to honor the sale. The letter spells out the fraternity’s intention of reselling the chairs to places like nursing homes and hotels and then donating the money to the Jimmy V Foundation, which supports cancer research.

Normally, the lawn chairs cost more than $350 a piece.

