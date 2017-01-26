Deputies: Kids set up dummy in roadway as a prank

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies in North Carolina said Thursday that tips led them to three juveniles responsible for setting up a dummy in a roadway Sunday morning.

One of the three, ages 10, 14, and 17, said the whole incident was supposed to be a prank. They said they hoped that someone would run the dummy over, think they hit a real person, and “freak out.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate and will consult with the district attorney’s office to make a determination if charges will be filed.

Original Story:

A scene straight out of a horror movie played out early Sunday morning when a driver almost became the victim of a carjacking because after she slowed down thinking there was a person sitting in the middle of the road, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

A dummy dressed up in children’s clothing was placed in the middle of the road in Carteret County.

Deputies said a woman was driving home from work when she noticed the dummy and slowed down. As she slowed down, deputies said two men wearing dark hoodies pulled on the door handles of her locked vehicle. The woman drove away immediately, which was “absolutely the right thing to do,” according to Sheriff’s Office Major Jason Wank.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate any suspects and the dummy was seized.

The dummy was constructed with fake plastic head and children’s clothing, including a Red Field & Stream shirt.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...