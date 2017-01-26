Family members say murder victim tried to leave relationship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In 2015, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a mobile home in the 300 block of West Morris Street. Once there, officers had to settle a dispute between a couple. The two were later identified as Tiffany Greer, and Eric Harden.

According to a police report, the couple bickered over personal property being destroyed. More than a year later, on Wednesday evening, police were dispatched to the mobile home again. This time officers found Greer and Harden with gunshot wounds. The two would die from their injures. Police determined that Harden shot Greer and then he shot himself.

Family members say Greer tried to get out of the relationship with Harden. IMPD urged residents attempting to get out of an abusive relationship to get help.

For more than two decades the Domestic Violence Network has worked to prevent and educate others on domestic violence. According to the DVN, telling someone to just leave an abusive relationship is not always the best advice. Chances of homicide increase by 75% for victims that abruptly leave their abusive relationships.

“When we say just leave that is the most dangerous thing we can say,” said Mary Sweeney, with DVN.

Instead, DVN suggest calling 211, which can help the abused with logistics and an exit strategy.

24-Hour News 8, discovered that Harden had been under investigation in the past for abuse.

Family members for Greer, tell 24-Hour News 8, that Greer worked to do everything possible to support her daughter. Family members are now in the process of making arrangements to take care of Greer’s daughter.

If you know someone who needs help out of an abusive relationship call 211.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...