How to bring new life to old décor

What once was old, can certainly be new again. DIY Blogger Sara Davis shows us how!

About Sara Davis:

Sara Davis is the DIY home décor blogger behind “Sincerely, Sara D.” Sara believes she was created to create and loves sharing her work in hopes of inspiring others through her trial and error. In her DIY project tutorials, Sara shows anyone can create a beautiful space with little cost and effort while giving others the confidence to create!

Before “Sincerely, Sara D.,” Davis worked as an art director in the greeting card industry and then as a stay-at-home mom. Needing a creative outlet and a little sanity from three young kids, she painted. The walls in Sara’s home were her canvas and home décor her passion. She was determined to create a beautiful space without breaking the bank.

In 2013, Sara began documenting her creative efforts at SincerelySaraD.com. Many of her projects center around paint, and there is (almost) nothing she hasn’t painted. From walls to faucets and floors to fabrics, she frequently illustrates how paint has the power to make a large impact and transform a space.

Davis and her husband Steve live in Pendleton, Ind., with their three children, Bryant, Benson and Lena. Sara’s work has been published in “Design Mom: How to Live with Kids,” a book by Gabrielle Stanley, and numerous magazines including “Make It Organized.” Her highly anticipated e-book, “Painting Furniture,” is set to be released in January 2016.

When not blogging or driving children to and from sports and school events, she teaches classes, consults with home décor clients and encourages others to create.

Join Sara Davis in her DIY home décor endeavors. Don’t miss her when she appears at the Home Show on Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27!

And don’t miss the all-new Designer Room Showcase this year at the Home Show. Come to the South Pavilion, right across from the Unilock Outdoor Living Stage, for a look at their looks! The Indianapolis Home Show is open Fridays, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturdays, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sundays, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Monday-Thursday, Jan. 23-26, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Use promo code “WISH” for $3 box office price of $14 ($11 tickets).

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL 317.705.8719 or visit the Indianapolis Home Show website at www.IndianapolisHomeShow.com. Make sure to go online and save!

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANAPOLIS HOME SHOW

