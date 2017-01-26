How to keep kids entertained during the Big Game

You have your wings, your comfy spot on the couch and just as you get ready to watch this year’s Superbowl…. BOOM! The kids want your attention! Sound familiar? If so, Lisa Myers of College Nannies and Tutors (along with her son Andrew) are here to help!

Watch, as she and Andrew demonstrate a game and show us crafts to keep kids busy and having fun during “the big game”. Also, don’t forget about the yummy football treats for kids and the “girly go-to” for girls who may not be into football. So fun!

To learn more, visit www.collegenannies.com.

