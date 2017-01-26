Kokomo couple’s search for kidney donor continues

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Word about a Kokomo family’s quest for a kidney continues to spread online.

As 24-Hour News 8 first told you about in 2015, Jim Spier is using a car sign to help find a kidney for his wife. Katherine Spier has been searching for a matching kidney donor since her organs began to fail in 2012.

The couple’s daughter posted online Wednesday, thanking 500 Facebook users for following Katherine’s support page.

The post came a day after Brooke Nicole Reich was shopping at the K-Mart in Kokomo and snapped a photo of the unique car sign. Reich’s photo was shared about 2,000 times in less than 48 hours.

Organ donation runs in the family for the Spiers. Katherine posted on Facebook that she lost her son — an organ donor — in December. She said his liver saved the life of a 56-year-old man.

