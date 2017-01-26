Lafayette police arrest man for 2 bank robberies in 2016

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – The Lafayette Police Department arrested a man in connection to the two bank robberies that happened last year in Lafayette.

The first robbery happened on Nov. 18, 2016 at the Lafayette Bank & Trust on Maple Points Drive, and the second robbery happened on Dec. 17 at the Lafayette Community Bank on Cougill Lane.

After an investigation, police believed the same suspect may have robbed both banks.

After evidence and tips from the public, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 56-year-old Zack Hitchings of Indianapolis.

Hitchings was arrested in Brunswick, Georgia on a state parole warrant, as well as for the Lafayette police robbery warrant. He was transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...