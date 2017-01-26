Local church writes letters to refugees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Instead of their weekly Bible study, a local church wrote letters to refugees who will make their new home in Indiana.

Members of the Living Mission Church in downtown Indianapolis believe God is the ultimate host and are living out their mission by letting those seeking safety in Indiana know they’re welcome.

Pastor James Laker is also encouraging his church to reach out to their legislators and tell them they’re in support of refugee resettlement.

