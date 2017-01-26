Mexico stunned by Trump tweet on canceling trip

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government had no immediate reaction to a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump that appeared aimed at canceling a planned Jan. 31 meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Trump tweeted Thursday that “If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting” in Washington D.C.

Trump said Wednesday he would start building a U.S.-Mexico border wall and vowed to make Mexico pay for it. Mexico opposes the wall and has repeatedly said it won’t pay for it.

Mexican officials said there was no immediate reaction to Trump’s tweet. Officials said Wednesday Mexico was “considering” canceling.

Former foreign relations secretary Jorge Castaneda told local media “Pena Nieto has no other choice but to say ‘I’m not going.'”

