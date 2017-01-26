Multiple departments called to fight downtown Brookston fire

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — Multiple fire departments have been called to downtown Brookston for a structure fire.

A commercial building at 201 E. Third St. in downtown Brookston is engulfed in fire. Flames are visible from the roof and smoke is billowing from the building.

Fire crews from Brookston, Battle Ground, Chalmers, Delphi and Tippecanoe County were called in, and aerial units have been called to standby.

Brookston resident Marvin Astheimer said the building is used as a storage garage and there are many vehicles inside, including various classic cars, motorcycles and even a boat.

He said the owner of the building, Dennis Clark, is in Florida at the moment.

Astheimer said the show “American Pickers” were at the building in April 2016 to look at the items there and even purchased some.

