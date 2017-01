ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – Police have released the name of the person shot by police after an armed robbery in Elwood.

That suspect, 27-year-old Justin Veal, is now in custody.

The armed robbery happened Wednesday morning at the Low Cost Prescriptions pharmacy located in the 500 block of South Anderson Street.

During the events surrounding the robbery, an Elwood police officer fired his weapon and struck Veal, one of the two suspects.

Police said Veal remains in critical but stable condition.

