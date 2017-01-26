Slain man’s family claims illegal force by Elkhart officers

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — The family of a northern Indiana man killed in a shooting that involved police officers has filed a federal lawsuit claiming they used excessive force in the confrontation.

The federal lawsuit claims the two Elkhart officers fatally shot 29-year-old Norman Gary about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 4 without justification.

Police have said the officers ran toward the sound of gunfire and fired shots toward a car that Gary was driving. A woman in the car and two others nearby were wounded. Authorities haven’t said who fired the deadly shots.

Gary family attorney Scott Benkie says there’s no evidence the officers had reason to fear for their lives.

Elkhart police spokesman Sgt. Chris Snyder said he couldn’t comment on the lawsuit while the shooting remains under investigation by state police.

