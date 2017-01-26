Speaker: ‘Education’ needed to sell voters on tax increase

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says lawmakers need to “continue educating the public” about the need for a tax increase to pay for infrastructure projects.

The Indianapolis Republican said Thursday that he wants to hold a contest to highlight the issue. He says whoever finds the worst pothole would be awarded a prize.

Bosma has taken the lead on a proposal that includes a 10-cent fuel tax increase and charging an additional $15 dollars to register most vehicles. A House transportation committee gave preliminary approval to the bill during a meeting Wednesday.

But while Bosma has vowed to pass some sort of plan to fund roads, conservative groups and Democrats are targeting Republicans over the tax increase. They think anti-tax Republicans are hypocritical for supporting the plan.

