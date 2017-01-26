Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing teen

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Montgomery County teen.

According to the Indiana State Police, 19-year-old Kaden Cravens was last seen in Crawfordsville Friday, Jan. 20 at noon.

Police said Cravens was last spotted wearing blue jeans, a striped red shirt and a black knee-length pea coat.

Cravens is described as a white male with blue eyes with brown hair or may possibly have a shaved head. He is five feet two inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Police say Cravens may be disoriented and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Cravens whereabouts are asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at 765-362-3300.

