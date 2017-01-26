The Texas Tenors to perform with CSO this weekend

You may have seen them on “America’s Got Talent,” and now they’re debuting an all-new show with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra (CSO). It all happens when they return to the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel for two performances honoring veterans, active military and first responders.

Meet John, Marcus and JC…… AKA… The Texas Tenors!

About The Texas Tenors:

Since debuting their unique blend of country, classical and pop music during the fourth season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” The Texas Tenors have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, including a 24-city tour in the United Kingdom, Shanghai, China and collaborations with some of the most prestigious symphonies in the US. On January 27th and 28th, the trio will debut an all-new show with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra (CSO).Veterans, active military and Hamilton County first responders will receive a 50% discount on their individual tickets.There will be a special reception at intermission where Veterans, active military and Hamilton County first responders will be able to attend as a guest of Pedcor and Friends.

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1975, is the 85-member Resident Orchestra at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Central Indiana. The Carmel Symphony is a family-friendly orchestra presenting an annual subscription concert series, each programmed to provide an eclectic mix of repertoire, and is committed to enhancing our community’s quality of life through creative, artistically excellent performances and educational experiences for diverse audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit www.CarmelSymphony.org.

To learn more, visit:

http://thetexastenors.com/

www.carmelsymphony.org/concerts-tickets/concerts/503-pedcor-friends-present-the-texas-tenors

