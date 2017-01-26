Thursday marks 1 year since tragic death of principal Susan Jordan

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Lawrence Township schools will honor Susan Jordan on Thursday, a year after the Amy Beverland Elementary School principal’s tragic death.

Jordan died Jan. 26 of last year after pushing students out of the way as a bus drove over the curb at Amy Beverland.

There will be no public services, but school facilities across Lawrence Township will fly the flag at half-staff.

The public is asked to honor Jordan by donating classroom items. They can be dropped off at the Lawrence Education and Community Center at 6501 Sunnyside Road from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The crash report for the incident stated that the bus driver left her seat and forgot to put on the parking brake, causing the vehicle to lurch forward over a curb. In the days following Jordan’s death, more than 100,000 books were donated in her name.

Jordan was posthumously awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash by Gov. Mike Pence.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...