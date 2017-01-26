Wanted woman arrested in Johnson County school parking lot

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A woman wanted on a warrant out of Kentucky was taken into custody at a Johnson County school early Thursday morning.

A Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to Clark Pleasant Middle School on Worthsville Road in Greenwood around 2:30 a.m. after someone reported a suspicious vehicle.

The deputy found three females and a male in a car near the school’s entrance, according to the sheriff’s office.

One of the women, 26-year-old Natasha Homeister, was taken into custody on a warrant for neglect of a dependent out of Bullitt County, Kentucky, according to the sheriff’s office. She was taken to the Johnson County Jail to await extradition.

The car’s owner said an engine belt had broken and they were awaiting AAA. The other occupants of the vehicle were released at the scene.

