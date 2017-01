HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A person died after a crash on I-70 in Henry County Friday morning, according to officials.

Emergency crews were called to eastbound I-70 at mile marker 131 near the New Lisbon exit around 5 a.m.

Henry County Coroner Steve Hacker confirmed to 24-Hour news 8 that one person had died.

The crash was not affecting traffic, according to county emergency dispatchers.

Additional information has not been released.

