Car crashes into Speedway apartment overnight

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A car slammed into an apartment in Speedway early Friday morning, and police say the suspected driver was taken into custody shortly after fleeing the scene.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment in the 2200 block of Hermitage Way — near Crawfordsville Road and W. 22nd Street — around 2:15 a.m.

Police say the apartment was vacant. No one was hurt.

Officers found the suspected driver in the 5600 block of W. 22nd Street. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the apartment building is structurally secure, but the balcony was heavily damaged.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...