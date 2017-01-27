Comedian Jake Johanssen to perform at Morty’s

Need some laughter in your life this Friday? So do we! To do just that, here’s Comedian Jake Johanssen.

Catch Jake at Morty’s Comedy Joint

Friday, January 27 & Saturday, January 28

7:15 & 9:45 p.m.

Jake Johannsen made his comedic debut at San Francisco’s Cobbs Comedy Club during an open mike night. In 1986, he won the 11th Annual San Francisco Stand Up Comedian Competition. Jake has appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman” 45 times. He has appeared in the “HBO Young Comedian’s Special” and PBS’s “Comedy Tonight” series, and was the host of Comedy Central’s series, “Two Drink Minimum”. He has also been nominated as “Best Male Stand-Up Comedian” for the American Comedy Awards.

With a subtle and intelligent comedic style, With his ability to give the most common element new meaning. Jake quickly became one of the most respected comedians in the country. Not many comedians will devote six minutes to a single subject, especially one as seemingly mundane as a toaster or as strange as his conviction that extraterrestrials are working among us. Jake His bizarre take on life has prompted critics to observe that he “conjures up some of the strangest imagery this side of Gary Larsen’s comic strip, The Far Side.”

In 1992, he starred in his own HBO Comedy Special titled “This’ll Take About an Hour,” which premiered to rave reviews, and was named #36 in TV Guide’s “The 100 Greatest Moments in Television” for that year. Jake also received an Ace Award nomination for best writing in an

Entertainment Special for his work on that special.

Other television credits include comedy specials on HBO, Showtime, and Netflix, with a new one set to launch in December of 2014.

Man vs. machine, extraterrestrials and relationships are just some of the eclectic themes that Jake reflects upon. If anything is his trademark, according to Johannsen it is his longer, convoluted stories. “I’m talking about things that everybody can relate to, and I think I have my own idea of where the problem is. I don’t feel I make them deliberately bizarre.”

To learn more, visit www.mortyscomedy.com & www.jakethis.com.

