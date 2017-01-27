FWPD investigating after shooting victim walks into hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are trying to determine the location of where a person was shot after arriving at a Fort Wayne hospital with gunshot injuries.

Dispatch said the person showed up at a hospital in serious condition around 9:10 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency dispatchers said police were looking around South Anthony Boulevard and Pontiac Street but could not confirm if that’s where the shooting took place.

Phone calls to a FWPD spokesperson were not immediately returned.

The name of the victim has not been released.

