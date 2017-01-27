Hamilton Co. under travel advisory as weather prompts crashes across region

(WISH) – A yellow level travel advisory is in effect for unauthorized roads maintained by Hamilton County.

According to a release, routine travel or activities may be restricted to certain areas due to a hazardous incident. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas. Those roads are usually outside cities and towns that are maintained by Hamilton County.

There have been several crashes and slide offs reported around the county due to roads being slick after overnight snowfall.

Hamilton County is reminding drivers to reduce speeds, leave extra room between vehicles, make sure all windows are clear of snow and ice, turn on lights to increase visibility (even during the day), and make sure to keep an emergency kit along with a cell phone with you.

In case of a slide off or crash, you are asked to contact the Hamilton County Public Safety Communications at 317-773-1282 or 911 for an emergency.

Furthermore, other reports of slides offs and crashes were reported throughout central Indiana Friday.

In Johnson County, a deputy and several vehicles were involved in an crash while the deputy was conducting a traffic stop.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy conducted a traffic stop on State Road 135 south of County Road 200 North. After the deputy got back into his vehicle, he was struck in the rear end of his vehicle by another vehicle, causing his vehicle to crash into the back of the vehicle he had just pulled over.

Medics were sent to the scene and the deputy was transported to the hospital.

Two other people involved in the crash were reported injured. No word if the injuries were minor or serious.

